Environment

Sizeable Snowfall Ends Fire Season in the Big Hole

By Steve Fullerton
94.9 KYSS FM
3 days ago
 3 days ago
As the National Weather Service predicted, a large storm blew into the southwestern part of Montana and spread across the eastern side of the state, but not before dropping a hefty amount of snow along the way. US 93 at Lost Trail Pass was completely snowcovered Monday morning October 11 (photo above), but winds had blown much of the snow off the roadway by mid-afternoon. The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains both received new white tops of snow (photo below) from the passing storm.

Montana Man Almost Dies After Hospitals are Too Full to Admit Him

We've been seeing some alarming daily counts when it comes to COVID cases for Montana. Earlier this week we had the highest number of cases reported in a single day with over 2,200. If you really break the number down though, it was released on Tuesday and featured weekend numbers combined with Monday's count. It's still a lot, but just not a one-day total. And just today there were another 1,300 cases reported for the state.
MONTANA STATE
Fire Season in Oregon Dept. of Forestry lands to officially end Saturday

Fire season in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District will end at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations or fuels treatment projects will not be permitted until additional precipitation is received. Cooler fall temperatures and periodic moisture has reduced...
OREGON STATE
ODF calls an end to fire season in Central Oregon

Fire season is coming to an end in this part of the state, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Fire season will have officially ended at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on ODF's Central Oregon District, which includes the John Day area, the agency announced in a news release.
OREGON STATE
Colorado State
Montana State
Glacier Road Closure and Yellowstone Tourism Number Updates

When the snow flies, the snow flies. And when tourism is flourishing, it seems to just keep on keeping on. Such is the case with updates from both Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Neither announcement comes as too unexpected. Not only was it the busiest September on record...
WEATHER
Shocking Numbers in COVID Hospitalization – Montana

A recent survey showed Montana is one of Least Safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study where 1 is safest and 51 is least safe, the overall numbers put Montana at 48. (Connecticut was Number 1). In fact, the state leads the 50 states and District of Columbia in largest number of Hospitalizations Per Capita. That's right, Montana is 51st. Wallethub's ratings this week showed that, generally, Montana was also outpacing most other states in every major "least safe" category - Vaccinations, Positive Tests, Hospitalizations, Transmission Rate and Death Rate.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Reported 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 163,527 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,300 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,602 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,044,058 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 495,967 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

