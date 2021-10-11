Sizeable Snowfall Ends Fire Season in the Big Hole

We've been seeing some alarming daily counts when it comes to COVID cases for Montana. Earlier this week we had the highest number of cases reported in a single day with over 2,200. If you really break the number down though, it was released on Tuesday and featured weekend numbers combined with Monday's count. It's still a lot, but just not a one-day total. And just today there were another 1,300 cases reported for the state.

MONTANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO