Alabama State

Top target Caden Curry locks in Alabama official visit, plans for Ohio State return

By Zack Carpenter about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Caden Curry is a top target at Ohio State, Alabama and Indiana. He has locked in his official visit to Alabama and plans to see the other two this month.

Penn State, FSU, Ohio State visit elite 2023 running back Richard Young

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh running back Richard Young has cemented himself as one of 2023’s elite prospects, and three of college football’s biggest names visited him Thursday. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and assistant Odell Haggins were in to see the four-star running back this morning, and Penn State‘s...
OHIO STATE
Committing to Auburn easy decision for OL Eston Harris

Eston Harris Jr. committed to Auburn on Thursday. Harris, a four-star offensive lineman from Auburn High, had planned to make his announcement on his birthday, Oct. 28, but couldn’t wait. “I just felt like the time was now,” Harris said. “I didn’t want to waste anymore time. I knew Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
Midseason report: 15 players with rising NFL draft stock

As part of our On3 midseason report, we talked to several NFL scouts and asked them to identify some players whose draft stock is on the rise coming out of the first half of the season. Here are 15 who came up. They’re listed alphabetically; all are seniors except where noted.
NFL
Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects midway through college football season

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has updated his ranking of the top 25 prospects for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl as we hit the midpoint of the season. Reuter updates his rankings after every two weeks of play. Reuter’s top four senior prospects have remained in their slots, however, the...
NFL
LOOK: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian visits Arch Manning's game

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning is expected to be on campus at Texas this weekend, but Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian decided one visit wasn’t enough. Texas’ first-year head coach was spotted at Newman’s game Thursday night to watch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in...
TEXAS STATE
FOX: Ranking top college football player from every state

FOX football writers RJ Young and Sean Merriman have compiled a master list of the top college football players from each of the 50 states. Using players’ place of birth and college resumes, the writers included 50 players on the list with the likes of legends like Reggie Bush and Deion Sanders, to young stars like Christian McCaffrey. Some were no-brainers, though other picks required intense debate.
NFL
Georgia defensive back suffers season-ending injury

Things were looking up for Georgia, which just earned its first No. 1 ranking since 2008, but now its secondary has been dealt a brutal blow: defensive back Tykee Smith tore his ACL in practice this week, sources confirmed to DawgsHQ, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia DB Tykee Smith out for season after tearing ACL

Georgia’s secondary is going to be down yet another healthy body for the rest of the season. Sources have confirmed to DawgsHQ that junior defensive back Tykee Smith tore his ACL in practice this week. The injury will, of course, require surgery. Second injury of the year for Smith. This...
FOOTBALL
WATCH: LSU releases hype video ahead of Florida rivalry game

Ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game against Florida, LSU released a hype video stating “anything can happen in this rivalry.”. The Tigers sit at 3-3 midway through the season with the toughest stretch still ahead. Including Saturday’s loss to Kentucky, LSU plays five straight ranked opponents and six of the team’s final seven games will come against ranked opponents.
FLORIDA STATE
Champ Bailey reveals success of Georgia defense

Hall of Fame cornerback and former Georgia Bulldog Champ Bailey joined Paul Finebaum on Thursday to discuss what makes the 2021 defense special. He raved about the job coach Kirby Smart has done with a talented group of players, managing to produce on-field chemistry and off-field comradery. “I was able...
GEORGIA STATE
Nick Saban warns of dangers playing at Mississippi State

Nick Saban fully understands the importance of preparation and dangers that could arise as Alabama attempts to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Mississippi State. Coming off the stunning upset to unranked rival Texas A&M in College Station, Saban acknowledged the environment in Davis Wade Stadium can present similar challenges.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Report: LSU defensive end requires season-ending surgery

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye requires season-ending surgery, according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller. The report does not provide specifics on the injury but speculates that it could be a shoulder or neck issue resulting from the “stinger” sustained against Kentucky. Gaye is the fifth LSU defensive starter ruled out...
NFL
