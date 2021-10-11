CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s Anderson: ‘We’re in our own way right now’

By JOHN ZENOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuD2h_0cO8sC6k00
1 of 3

Will Anderson Jr. thought a close call against Florida would be “a real eye-opener” for Alabama at the time. Now, he’s not so sure the message sunk in.

Not after the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide lost 41-38 to a Texas A&M team that had been on a two-game losing streak.

“I don’t think it was taken seriously,” Anderson, Alabama’s star linebacker, said Monday. “I mean, as you can see, after Florida — which was a close game — we end up losing this game.

“I think together as a team we really just have to focus. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Anderson said. “I just feel like as if it’s really nothing else other teams are doing, I just think it’s just us, we’re in our own way right now.”

Alabama (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) dropped from the No. 1 spot and left no margin for error in its league title and playoff ambitions entering Saturday night’s visit to Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1). Texas A&M climbed back into the poll at No. 21.

The Tide had only been really tested once before, winning 31-29 over Florida in the Swamp.

The short-term priorities are correcting the array of issues that plagued Alabama, everything from red zone offense to pass rush to pass protection.

Alabama, which had won a record 100 straight against ranked opponents, only has one more Top 25 opponent remaining. That’s No. 17 Arkansas on Nov. 20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tide coach Nick Saban thinks the key this week is making sure the players and coaches “respond the right way to the things that we need to fix.”

Then there’s the mental aspects for a team that hasn’t lost back to back regular season games since dropping the final four in 2007, Saban’s debut season.

Some players, like Anderson, haven’t had to rebound from a loss since they arrived in Tuscaloosa. After all, they went undefeated en route to a national title last season.

Saban wants them to remember the feeling, something he has in the past referred to as not wanting to “waste a failure”.

“So when I say how do we respond to this, that’s what I’m talking about, you know, how do you respond to the feeling that you had when you didn’t have success and what are you willing to do to fix it,” Saban said.

Alabama has been adept at starting fast this season, but managed only a field goal on the next six possessions after a touchdown on the opening drive. The Aggies had three sacks in the second quarter and four in the game.

And Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada picked apart the secondary in the first half, when he completed 13 of 14 passes for a 24-10 lead.

The Tide defense, meanwhile, didn’t produce a sack and wasn’t credited with any quarterback hurries. Alabama had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter but passed three straight times after getting first and goal from the 3 and settled for a field goal to pull to within 31-30.

It prompted former Tide receiver DeVonta Smith, last season’s Heisman Trophy winner, to Tweet: “RUN THE DAMN BALL !!!!” Saban himself seemed to wonder why Alabama didn’t run the ball in that situation. He was asked what the Aggies did in the red zone to make it hard for Alabama to run the ball.

“I don’t know that there’s a good answer to that,” the Tide coach said. “I don’t know if we challenged them running it as much as maybe we could.”

Tailback Brian Robinson Jr. thinks the overall message “is that all the little things matter.”

“If you aren’t buying this stuff to be a winner, it will come back to bite us at a bad time,” Robinson said. Saban is ”always on us about staying on the little things, and if something goes wrong, he makes sure we know why it didn’t go” right.

Only time will tell how well the message takes this time.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Brian Robinson#American Football#Texas A M#Bryant Denny Stadium
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Turning to Caleb Williams doesn't make sense

Norman, Oklahoma was on pins and needles the entire way last night as Oklahoma faced off against West Virginia. The Sooners would win the game by a score of 16-13. It was not easy and it included a roller coaster of emotions. It’s fairly obvious to point out that the center of their issues was the Sooners’ offensive woes.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

611K+
Followers
329K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy