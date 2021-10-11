Stateside: GOP eyes county boards of canvassers; East Lansing native reads every Marvel comic book; managing anxiety in uncertain times

New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000. Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife's 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO