Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield as a rollercoaster second half produced all four goals. Here’s how the players rated:LiverpoolAlisson Becker, 6: A poor first-half clearance gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva, but made amends a few minutes later with a good save from Phil Foden, and again when he rushed out and tackled at Foden’s feet. Couldn’t do much with either goal.James Milner, 4: Standing in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and struggled throughout the game. Booked for taking out Foden, almost gave away a penalty, and then should have been sent off for a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO