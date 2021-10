LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s hard to believe, but the UK football season is at the halfway point. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950 but hoping for even more in the second half of the year. The Wildcats travel to Georgia this weekend to take on the nation’s top-ranked team. It’ll be a difficult game -- Kentucky is more than a three-touchdown underdog -- but it’s another shot for the program to make a statement in the national spotlight. Kentucky will have a bye week following the game against Georgia.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO