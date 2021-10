MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church held a days of creation drive where they educated the public of God’s creation in the comfort of their car. The 15th Avenue Baptist Church set up 7 tents with paintings that represent the creation of days in the bible. Organizers told the story of the verse for each day of creation. One painting took up to 30 hours to create due to the details in the image. The idea of this event came about when one member of the church had the desire to spread God’s love to the public.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO