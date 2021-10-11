CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a SpongeBob Squarepants Xbox Series X now, because of course there is

By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox is running a competition where it's letting one lucky (or unlucky, depending on your point of view) player win a unique SpongeBob Squarepants Xbox Series X. Are you still struggling to get an Xbox Series X console of your very own? Are the on-going console shortages affecting you, a year into the life cycle of the new generation of consoles? Well, we might have some good news for you: there's a one-of-a-kind SpongeBob-themed console up for grabs, and it could be yours.

