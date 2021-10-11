There's a SpongeBob Squarepants Xbox Series X now, because of course there is

Following rumors that new external SSDs for the Xbox Series X/S would be released soon, pictures of the drives in question have surfaced online. The leaks, courtesy of Windows Central, show boxes for two new drives, one from Microsoft and a third party one from Madcatz. Microsoft will be releasing a 512GB version of the external card that they currently sell. Currently, Microsoft only sells a 1TB external SSD for the Xbox Series X/S systems. The 1TB external SSD from Microsoft currently retails for $219.99. The new 512GB SSD should prove to be a much more affordable option for those who want to expand their storage on Xbox Series consoles. Next-gen games on the Xbox Series X/S can only be played via the internal SSD or one of the external SSDs that Microsoft sells. Players can expand their storage with traditional USB hard drives but they are limited to last-gen games only.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO