James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ To Hit Blu-ray and DVD In November; Premium Digital Ownership Debuts Early On October 22nd!

Well, Halloween season is undoubtedly underway, as we have nearly 30 different horror and sci-fi home entertainment releases headed our way this Tuesday. Just in time for all your seasonal viewing needs, Scream Factory is releasing the first five Halloween films in 4K, and if you’re looking to get caught up on some recent genre fare, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Fried Barry and the limited series of The Stand (2020) will be coming home tomorrow as well. The first two Phantasm films are getting a new double feature Blu-ray, we also have a new 4K collection of Universal Monsters films being released on Tuesday, and if somehow you’ve never had a chance to check out Trick or Treats, Code Red’s new Blu for the film should help you out there.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO