James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ To Hit Blu-ray and DVD In November; Premium Digital Ownership Debuts Early On October 22nd!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover terrifying realities when “Malignant” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on October 22. Director James Wan (“The Conjuring,” “Aquaman,” “Furious 7”) returns to his roots with this original horror thriller. The film is also from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” TV’s “Luke Cage”), story by Wan, Ingrid...

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

