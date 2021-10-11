“Sox in Five”
Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Chicago, Red Line, 2008 American League Central tie-breaker game, Yasmani Grandal, Leury García. Those words were muttered, shouted, and spoken in silent nods throughout Chicago last night, as 40,000 White Sox fans left the ballpark and scattered like messengers spreading a baseball gospel. An affirming nod from a stranger on the Red Line, wearing a Sox hat. Sox in five, she says. An old man steps out of a shadowed doorway and asks for some change. ”Sox win?” he asks in a graveled voice, seeing my jersey. Yep. Sox in five. It was chanted in hoarse and dulcet tones in old bars and taverns, some well past closing time, echoing into empty streets.www.chatsports.com
