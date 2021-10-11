BBNBA Preview: Isaiah Jackson brings rare athleticism to Pacers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Preview: Isaiah Jackson brings rare athleticism to Pacers

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Pacers, Isaiah Jackson, John Calipari, National Basketball Association, Lexington, Kentucky, Domantas Sabonis, T. J. Warren, Goga Bitadze, Myles Turner. Isaiah Jackson is one of the most athletic players to pass through Lexington under John Calipari. His stats don’t pop off the page, but his athleticism sure does. In what will be his first year in the NBA, Jackson has a massive learning curve ahead of him while his sheer defensive talent may earn him minutes right away.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rick Carlisle: Isaiah Jackson's defense is absolutely breathtaking

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle this week praised the defensive ability of rookie Isaiah Jackson as a player who can guard every position on the court. Jackson, who was the 22nd pick, entered the NBA draft as perhaps one of the top defensive players in the class. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team last season at Kentucky after averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots in 25 games as a freshman.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pacers Notes: Jackson, Carlisle, Brogdon, Sabonis

The Pacers traded up in the draft to take rookie big man Isaiah Jackson, viewing him as an elite athlete and rim protector, writes Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star. Jackson, 19, has a 7’5″ wingspan and head coach Rick Carlisle believes he will eventually be able to guard every position on the court.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pacers raise expectations for rookie Isaiah Jackson

On NBA draft night, after selecting Chris Duarte at pick 13, then 19-year old, Isaiah Jackson with the 22nd overall pick, general manager Chad Buchanan had this to say about the Pacers draft process. “We kind of had the philosophy tonight that we had two opportunities to take a swing...
NBA
harlanenterprise.net

Former UK star Jackson making an impact for Pacers

Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard recently compared Isaiah Jackson’s athletic ability to Paul George, a former Pacer and NBA all-star. He likes the way Jackson impacted play in the summer league, including one game with seven blocks. “I’m not trying to compare him to Paul George right...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why He Doesn’t Allow NBA 2K To Include Him In The Game: “They Pay Those Guys To Do It And They Make $300 Million And They Pay The Guys Chump Change.”

Charles Barkley is one of the most legendary figures in the NBA. Despite never winning an NBA championship in his career, Barkley is considered one of the all-time greats and one of the most underrated superstars of his generation. Despite his fame in the basketball world as an analyst, it...
NBA
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NBA Fans Terrified Of Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Video

NBA fans are terrified of the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo highlight video. Giannis has made a living on elite defense and sensational post scoring. He’s been a pretty miserable mid-ranger and three-point shooter throughout his career, though. That could change this upcoming season. No. 34 has clearly been working on his...
NBA
The Spun

The Celtics Are Reportedly Suspending Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart won’t be available to play in the Boston Celtics’ preseason finale on Friday. The Celtics have suspended Smart for Friday’s preseason game, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Smart reportedly breached team rules. “The Celtics will suspend guard Marcus Smart for Friday’s preseason game vs. Miami due to breaching...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Hornets To Sign, Waive LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets are signing LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract and will waive him shortly thereafter, a source tells Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. The team issued a press release announcing the signing. A report earlier this week suggested that Ball would sign a general G League contract and...
NBA
Brad Wanamaker to Pacers

Brad Wanamaker to Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker is signing a training camp deal with the Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Brad Wanamaker is an interesting addition for the Pacers. Some solid PG depth there now with him behind Malcolm Brogdon and TJ McConnell. – 8:33 PM. Tony East @TEastNBA. Brad Wanamaker...
NBA
USA Today

Carlisle's approach brings welcome change to Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers needed a respite after last season. COVID-19 precautions tested everyone's patience, a rash of injuries thinned their bench, tempers flared and sometimes the discord even spilled openly into public view. They traded a two-time All-Star and his replacement was diagnosed with cancer. They missed the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and missed the fans, too, as the league's longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons at home ended at 31.
NBA
On3.com

BBNBA: Former Wildcats shine to open preseason play

Somehow, someway, the NBA is back, with preseason play officially returning this week leading up to the season opener on October 19. And with the return of the NBA comes the return of BBNBA, with former Kentucky standouts absolutely loading league rosters this season — and all seasons. How have...
NBA
INSIDE THE PACERS FOUNDATION

INSIDE THE PACERS FOUNDATION

When it comes to the Pacers Sports & Entertainment organization, they are about much more than basketball. We sat down with Corey Wilson, Vice President of Community Engagement and the Executive Director of the Pacers Foundation and found out they are scoring big-time off the court as well. NextGen Sports...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers preseason overreaction prep

The Pacers and Knicks tip off preseason action in New York which moves Pacers fans closer to the many answers waiting to be revealed in the regular season. Don’t expect those answers tonight, though since preseason games rest in the sweet spot between Summer League and regular season action, where you can nod approvingly at any “nice to see” plays, rotations or efforts on the floor, while also wincing, but brushing off any problem spots during the game.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers vs. Knicks: Preseason preview and game thread

The Pacers first dress rehearsal for the upcoming regular season will be on the road will be under the bright lights at MSG when they face the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. If all goes according to plan once the season starts, these two teams will be battling for...
NBA

