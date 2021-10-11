BBNBA Preview: Isaiah Jackson brings rare athleticism to Pacers

Indiana Pacers, Isaiah Jackson, John Calipari, National Basketball Association, Lexington, Kentucky, Domantas Sabonis, T. J. Warren, Goga Bitadze, Myles Turner. Isaiah Jackson is one of the most athletic players to pass through Lexington under John Calipari. His stats don’t pop off the page, but his athleticism sure does. In what will be his first year in the NBA, Jackson has a massive learning curve ahead of him while his sheer defensive talent may earn him minutes right away.