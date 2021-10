The Flatonia Bulldogs soundly defeated Schulenburg Friday night 33-7 in front of a packed house on the Shorthorns’ home turf. The Horns found some success running the ball, but they lacked big plays. The Horns were plagued by penalties, losing 109 yards to yellow flags. Schulenburg led in time of possession and yards from scrimmage, but the Bulldog defense allowed only one score. The efficient…