At least 15 migrants died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores, the country’s coast guard said Tuesday. The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country.In a statement, the coast guard said it had responded to a distress call Monday related to a wooden vessel carrying migrants and that its forces brought 140 survivors and the bodies of 15 men back to a naval base in the capital Tripoli It said all of the survivors had been handed over to police. In two separate statements, the navy said another...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO