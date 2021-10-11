CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Georgia’s Prime Minister on ‘Mediation’ Visit to Armenia

Cover picture for the articleYEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili visited Yerevan and met with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinian on Saturday as part of his attempts to improve Armenia’s relations with Azerbaijan. Gharibashvili met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku late last month three weeks after receiving Pashinyan in Tbilisi. He said...

