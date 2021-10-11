CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Sarkissian Discusses Artsakh with Pope

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis on Monday met with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Nouneh. “As the first Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, it’s a great spiritual satisfaction and honor for me to return to the Apostolic Palace,” President Sarkissian said, adding that he remembers with special pride and warmth the exhibition entitled “Armenia-Rome: 2,000 Years of Relations” opened in 1999 in the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican Library to mark the rich historical and cultural past.

