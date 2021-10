The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Giran Corporation, 1175 Frontenac Road in Naperville. Mayor Steve Chirico and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kaylin Risvold welcomed Giran to the chamber and reminded Inga Zukas and her business partner Girenas Zukauskas "to lean on us. This is what we are here for, to be your business support." Giran Corporation is a woman-owned logistics company specializing in trucking especially refrigeration trucking. They also offer repair services for semi-trucks and semi-trailers.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO