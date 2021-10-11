CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hat Software Collections 3.8 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 11 now in beta

Cover picture for the articleThe latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 are available now in beta. Red Hat Software Collections 3.8 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers, and databases natively to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years, helping to enable a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.

