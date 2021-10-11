CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton man turns himself in on rape charge

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RwCT_0cO8iSls00
Dominguez

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HAZLETON — A man wanted on rape and corruption of minors charges turned himself in to Hazleton City police last week after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Elias Francoise Dominguez, 32, of Hazleton was wanted on charges relating to the alleged assault of an 11-year-old child, according to a release posted to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page on Monday.

According to the release, Dominguez turned himself into the city police department on Oct. 4 after a warrant had been obtained for his arrest.

Dominguez’s docket sheet indicates that the complaint was filed on Sept. 16, and the charges he’s facing are dated back to Feb. 1, 2019.

At an arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Zola, Dominguez was formally charged with the rape of a child and corruption of minors, both felony charges.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Bail was set at $50,000 straight, and Dominguez was able to post bail through a bondsman on Oct. 7, according to court documents.

Dominguez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Ex-WB police officer being sued for malicious prosecution

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre Township woman cleared on child endangerment charges stemming from prescription pills found during a diaper change of her baby has filed a civil lawsuit against the arresting officer. Richard Harding, who has since retired as an officer in Wilkes-Barre, is named solely in the lawsuit filed...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright lays out possible defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she when she shot and killed Daunte Wright in April is laying out her potential defenses ahead of her November trial. Attorneys for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter said in documents made public Thursday that they might...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
Times Leader

Police: Flagger threatened motorist with handgun in construction zone

HAZLETON — A Scranton man is locked up after Hazleton police say he flashed a handgun at a driver while he was working as a flagger in a construction zone. Andres Gregorio Merced, 27, was charged on Monday with felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, along with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and a summary count of disorderly conduct.
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Hearing set abruptly in 2018 Florida school massacre case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A last-minute court hearing is set Friday in Florida for Nikolas Cruz, the man police said has confessed to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at a suburban high school. The hearing in Broward County Circuit Court was scheduled abruptly Thursday and does not describe...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Indecent Assault#Corruption
Times Leader

Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into poetry. She wrote about her purpose in life, her unwavering faith, the possibility of dying young and the glories of heaven —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy