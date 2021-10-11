CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Songs by The Police, Queen and Rolling Stones honored with BMI London Awards

Cover picture for the articleMembers of The Police, Queen and The Rolling Stones were among the honorees today at the 2021 BMI London Awards, given out annually by the music-rights management and licensing company BMI. Part of the ceremony was dedicated to the presentation of the Million-Air Awards, which recognize the songwriters of iconic...

