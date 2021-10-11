Old National Bank faces redlining lawsuit
A federal complaint has been filed against Old National Bank by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. They accuse Old National of discrimination against black homebuyers seeking a loan. Two maps provided by the organization show the number of loans made to Black borrowers over a two-year period compared to loans made to white customers during the same time. The practice is called redlining, which means keeping people of color inside certain geographical areas by limiting or outright refusing mortgages to Black people to buy homes in what are considered white neighborhoods.www.wbat.com
