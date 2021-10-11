Old National Bank faces redlining lawsuit

(INDIANAPOLIS) – A federal lawsuit accuses an Indiana-based bank of violating the Fair Housing Act with its mortgage business. The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana charges Old National Bank has structured its Indianapolis business to avoid approving mortgages for African-Americans. The Evansville-based bank has nine Indianapolis branches and 12 more in the 10 surrounding counties. The center says just two of them are in neighborhoods with significant Black populations. It charges that leads to Old National approving far fewer loans than its competitors for Black borrowers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO