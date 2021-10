PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The suspect accused of attacking Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Juan Ruiz, Clinton Hurley, was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Hurley is accused of attacking Deputy Juan Ruiz on Oct. 9 while Ruiz was trying to place Hurley into a jail cell at an MCSO detention center in Avondale. Sheriff Paul Penzone said after Ruiz took off Hurley's handcuffs, Hurley turned on Ruiz and attacked him, beating him unconscious. Hurley took Ruiz's keys, busted through the facility gate, and took off from the area, which sparked an hours-long search. Ruiz was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but later died from his injuries.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO