Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of Republican Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection — though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. It’s a risky move by Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — by setting a precedent he would have to live by. The move by Biden isn’t the final word; Trump says he will challenge the requests, and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the panel will vote Tuesday to recommend the charges. That would send the recommendation to the full House for a vote. If the House votes to recommend the contempt charges against Bannon, the Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to prosecute. The committee had demanded documents and testimony from Bannon, who was in touch with President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
POTUS
Teri KanefieldHow the Trump-Biden executive privilege showdown could backfire

Last week, former President Donald Trump said he will “defend executive privilege” in an attempt to withhold documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Also last week, President Joe Biden rejected Trump’s claim that privilege should apply and authorized the White House records housed at the National Archives to be released to Congress. This suggests we may be heading to the courts.
