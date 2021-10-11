CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban San Diego neighborhood, destroying two homes and a delivery truck. UPS identified an employee among the dead. Officials didn’t immediately know conditions of the survivors of Monday’s crash in suburban Santee, or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. Witnesses described a retired couple being rescued from one home. The plane was a twin-engine Cessna flying from Yuma, Arizona, to San Diego. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on board.

abc17news.com

