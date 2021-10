Zion Tupuola-Fetui has returned to the practice field in Seattle, Washington Huskies coach Jimmy Lake announced Monday. “Then a big one here — I’m so proud of this guy,” Lake said during his weekly press conference, as he went through his list of announcements. “Zion participated in his first full padded practice. And it’s just really astounding how he has been able to overcome such a devastating injury.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO