Arson Fires In Calexico

(A series of fires have been reported in Calexico)....Officials believe many have been set by an arsonist. Calexico Fire and the Poloce Department are investigating the fires. While arson is suspected, they say they do not want to release too much information at this time. Another fire was reported early in the morning at an apartment complex. The complex was evacuated and no injuries reported. El Centro Fire says their assistance was requested, but then the request was canceled. No other information has been made available.