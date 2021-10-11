Transmission Line To Be Upgraded

Washington County has spent considerable time working on reasonable regulations governing wind and solar power, generation facilities and their associated transmission lines. County staff, the Planning and Zoning commission and the Board of County Commissioners have listened to citizens, industry representatives and other interested parties when considering which regulations best serve the County, and its residents, visitors and businesses. The goal has been to develop regulations that will allow this important industry to grow, while at the same time addressing the impacts it has on all aspects of County life, such as viewscapes, wildlife, agricultural activities and neighboring properties.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO