Transmission Line To Be Upgraded
(The IID's S Line to be upgraded)....The upgrade was recommended over 3 years ago. The California Independent System Operator originally identified the need for an upgrade. The Imperial Irrigation District says the transmission line will transfer the existing 18 mile, 230 kilovolt wooden pole, single circuit line into a state of the art transmission line. The contractor says the upgrade will help relieve transmission bottlenecks, carry renewable energy from solar, wind and geothermal resources in Imperial Valley to market, and save the ratepayers money by allowing ut5ilities to efficiently purchase and transmit low-cost energy. The project is expected to be complete at the end of 2022. The total cost is estimated at just over $53.8 million.kxoradio.com
