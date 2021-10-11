CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Transmission Line To Be Upgraded

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(The IID's S Line to be upgraded)....The upgrade was recommended over 3 years ago. The California Independent System Operator originally identified the need for an upgrade. The Imperial Irrigation District says the transmission line will transfer the existing 18 mile, 230 kilovolt wooden pole, single circuit line into a state of the art transmission line. The contractor says the upgrade will help relieve transmission bottlenecks, carry renewable energy from solar, wind and geothermal resources in Imperial Valley to market, and save the ratepayers money by allowing ut5ilities to efficiently purchase and transmit low-cost energy. The project is expected to be complete at the end of 2022. The total cost is estimated at just over $53.8 million.

AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Transmission for renewables? Here’s a FERC road map

The process for planning U.S. transmission lines is holding back renewable energy and increasing electricity costs, so Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorities should overhaul their policies to ensure that more low-carbon power comes online affordably, according to a new report. The report, released last week by Grid Strategies LLC and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
allotsego.com

upgrades Thursday

The village of Cooperstown held an open house Thursday, Oct. 7, for its almost $9 million Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrades. The plant, just outside the village in the town of Otsego, had been 20 years past its expiration date 10 years ago when then Mayor Jeff Katz and the Board of Trustees started searching for funds for an upgrade.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
KTEN.com

The Top 4 Reasons for Transmission Failure

Originally Posted On: AAMCO Blog | 4 Main Causes of Transmission Failure—Find Out Here!. Keep your transmission healthy by avoiding these four main causes of failure. As a vehicle owner, there is nothing more frightening than when your car begins to shift harshly — or it fails to shift at all. Transmission failure is an automotive repair that can lead to massive repair bills, headaches on the road, and sometimes even having to purchase a new vehicle if not dealt with quickly and professionally.
CARS
FOX59

Utility companies predict increase in gas bills this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Indiana utility companies have indicated an increase in natural gas prices, leading to an increase in bills for the winter. According to Citizens Energy Group, the cost of natural gas has doubled from what it was last fall. Citizens, according to a press release, is working to reduce the impact on their […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKRG News 5

NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. “This is actually the skin of the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY

