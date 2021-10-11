Is Altered Forme Giratina good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

There are numerous legendary Pokémon you can pick to use in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are challenging to capture, but if you’re planning to use them in five-star raids or PvP, you want to make sure you’re using the best of the best. One of the better options you can use in Pokémon Go is the Altered Forme Giratina. This legendary Pokémon only shows up for a limited during special events, and we highly recommend you catch it. What makes Altered Forme Giratina suitable when you capture it, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?