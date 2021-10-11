CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to find the secret in The Dark Before the Dawn and earn the Pallet Cleanser achievement/trophy in Back 4 Blood

By John Hansen
Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood’s secrets don’t really give you much unless you are a completionist and/or like to hunt achievements or trophies. These golden skull trophies don’t change the game at all. All you have to do is interact with them, and that is it. The third secret in the game is located in Act 1, Special Delivery within The Dark Before the Dawn. Here is where to find it and earn the Pallet Cleanser achievement/trophy.

