Hannawa Fralls: Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls, passed away on September 12, 2021 in the Philippines. Richard was born on March 27, 1934 in Potsdam as the eldest of the five sons of Harold M. and Nordica P. Kendall. He attended Potsdam schools and graduated from Potsdam High School with the class of 1952. He was president of that class for his final three years of high school. He attended MIT and then spent three years in the US Army with the Army Security Agency. He then returned to Potsdam to work with his father in the Kendall-Lamar Corporation. This business was founded in Potsdam by his grandfather, Ira H. Kendall and built dairy receiving room equipment. On July 6, l962, he and Carol J. Major were united in marriage in the First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam with the Reverend Varre A. Cummins officiating. They were married for 45 years and made their home in Hannawa Falls.