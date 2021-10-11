CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potsdam, NY

Richard A. Kendall

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannawa Fralls: Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls, passed away on September 12, 2021 in the Philippines. Richard was born on March 27, 1934 in Potsdam as the eldest of the five sons of Harold M. and Nordica P. Kendall. He attended Potsdam schools and graduated from Potsdam High School with the class of 1952. He was president of that class for his final three years of high school. He attended MIT and then spent three years in the US Army with the Army Security Agency. He then returned to Potsdam to work with his father in the Kendall-Lamar Corporation. This business was founded in Potsdam by his grandfather, Ira H. Kendall and built dairy receiving room equipment. On July 6, l962, he and Carol J. Major were united in marriage in the First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam with the Reverend Varre A. Cummins officiating. They were married for 45 years and made their home in Hannawa Falls.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kendall, NY
City
Potsdam, NY
City
North Tonawanda, NY
Potsdam, NY
Obituaries
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Hannawa Falls, NY
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi

Comments / 0

Community Policy