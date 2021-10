Matteo Guendouzi is enjoying his football under Olympique Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli. Guendouzi is on-loan at OM from Arsenal with a permanent option included. He said yesterday: "When you tell me Jorge Sampaoli, the first word that comes to me is extraordinary! He is extraordinary in his way of being, but also in his way of coaching and in his way of seeing football. Many people see him on his touchline, walking like mad in front of his bench. They think he takes the 1,000 steps without understanding anything and gets angry all the time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO