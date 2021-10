Richard H. Ashe, Alexandria Bay, NY passed away Friday, October 8th at Upstate Medical Hospital where he was a patient. He was 74 years old. Calling hours for Richard will be held on Wednesday, October 13th from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Following the calling hours a graveside service will be at 4:30 in the Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.