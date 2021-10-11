CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Judith Ellen Fraley

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Ellen Fraley, 73, of Appomattox, died on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of James R.. Fraley. Born on August 8, 1948, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Florence Iwinski and Chester Kowalski. Judith and her husband had...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Judith Ann Bishop Harrington

Judith Ann Bishop Harrington, age 82 of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19. An online guest register is available and may...
CORNELIA, GA
oakpark.com

Mary Ellen Matthies, 82

Mary Ellen Matthies (nee Leavitt), age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021. She was born May 17, 1938 to Eloise and Charles Leavitt and grew up in Milwaukee, WI and Cedar Falls, IA. She graduated in 1960 from the State College of Iowa. After teaching four years in Davenport, she married the late Rich Matthies in 1965 and they raised their family in Oak Park. Mary Ellen worked at the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. She played an integral role in the founding of this acclaimed agency, which discovered ways to prevent blockbusting and promote integrated housing in the western Chicago suburbs. Mary Ellen served leadership positions in various League of Women Voters chapters and was a member and enthusiastic volunteer at various Unitarian Universalist churches. In their later years, Mary Ellen and Rich enjoyed living in Downers Grove. The last few years of her life, Mary Ellen loved living at Brookdale in Lisle.
OAK PARK, IL
Cleveland Daily Banner

Judith 'Judi' Kelly Toland

Judith “Judi” Kelly Toland, 67, of Cleveland, went to meet her Savior on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born on Aug. 30, 1956, in Maryville. After moving to Cleveland in 1967, Judi attended and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1972. She attended Lee College and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
CLEVELAND, TN
whbl.com

Judith Schieble

Judith A. Schieble, 69, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at Countryside Manor where she had been residing. Born April 19, 1952 in Sheboygan, Judith was the daughter of the late Walter and Betty Hillmann Schieble. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1970. She continued her education at the U.W. La Crosse and University of Illinois, Bloomington.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
thecampbellsportnews.com

Elizabeth “Ellen” J. Borges

Elizabeth “Ellen” J. Borges (Wennekes), 79, of Iron Ridge, passed away on October 8, 2021, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Ellen was born on April 16, 1942, in the city of Utrecht, The Netherlands. She was the youngest of nine children. Her many talents growing...
OBITUARIES
Turnto10.com

New Bedford family 'broken' after son's shooting in Albany

(WJAR) — A South Coast family is mourning Alexander Bolton, 29, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, after he was killed during a mass shooting outside an upstate New York nightclub during the weekend. Alex Bolton was “an incredible son, who served his country, was loved by so many,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nny360.com

Fire destroys barn in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY — A fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in the town of Alexandria Bay. Plessis Fire Chief Mike Hunter said the cause of the fire is not yet known and there were no serious injuries to report. Mr. Hunter said there was a tin roof that came...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
RiverBender.com

LCDR Charles Dale

Name: LCDR Charles Dale Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 27 yrs Date of Death: 2019-05-29 Killed in Action?: no Military Branch: US Navy Seabees Rank: LCDR War(s) During Service: 2 tours in Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, Combat Action award, and numerous other awards. Message: We miss you Charles and thank you for all your sacrifices for our country. Love, your wife Lana, your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids Continue Reading
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kowalski
Person
David Florence
Sandusky Register

Judith (Potter) Corry

In memory of her passing one year ago, her family would like to express their appreciation of her life. Judith (Potter) Corry, 88, died of non-COVID-related COPD on Oct. 10, 2020, at NHC Place Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee. The daughter of the late Drs. Alfred Potter and Merle (Mosier)...
PROVIDENCE, RI
oakpark.com

Mary Ellen Matthies, 82

Mary Ellen Matthies (nee Leavitt), 82, died peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021. Born on May 17, 1938 to Eloise and Charles Leavitt, she grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Cedar Falls, Iowa. She graduated in 1960 from the State College of Iowa. After teaching four years in Davenport, she married the late Rich Matthies in 1965 and they raised their family in Oak Park. She worked at the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. She played an integral role in the founding of this acclaimed agency, which discovered ways to prevent blockbusting and promote integrated housing in the western Chicago suburbs. She also served in leadership positions in various League of Women Voters chapters and was a member and enthusiastic volunteer at various Unitarian Universalist churches. In their later years, she and her husband lived in Downers Grove. The last few years of her life, she loved living at Brookdale in Lisle.
OAK PARK, IL
thesunontheweb.com

Judith Ellen Bidding

Judith Ellen Bidding, 77, of Annville, passed away on October 6, 2021 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1944 in Taft, CA, daughter of the late Frank S. Shott and Bella I. (Dorwart) Boyer. She was also preceded in death by her step-parents, Bruce and Arlette Boyer.
ANNVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy