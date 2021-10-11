CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales From ACL Fest: Miley Cyrus’s Janis Joplin Cover and Charley Crockett’s Insane Whataburger Order

By Texas Monthly
Texas Monthly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Brings Down the House With Janis Joplin’s “Maybe”. Covering Janis Joplin in her home state can be a dangerous move, but if anyone had the guts (and the talent) to pull it off, it was Miley Cyrus. In an energetic set that spanned her Disney days to her recent album, Plastic Hearts, Cyrus also indulged the crowd with a few covers, and none was more awe-inspiring than her incredible rendition of Joplin’s “Maybe.” Cyrus hasn’t been shy about sharing her feelings about the massive life events she’s experienced over the past few years, including the loss of her Malibu home to a wildfire, her 2020 divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, and the pandemic halting any plans to perform live last year. Taking a moment to reflect on these changes, she addressed the crowd by saying that people have often categorized her as courageous, unapologetic, and someone who “doesn’t give a f—.” She agreed that she could be all that, but also admitted that she’s sometimes sad, anxious, cares too much, and feels boxed in by the image created for her by fans and the media.

