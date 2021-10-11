Protect Caswell to hold huge yard sale to raise money

COMING OCTOBER 30 - SAVE THE DATE! - HUGE COMMUNITY YARD SALE. The “Protect Caswell” local chapter of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League is sponsoring a community yard sale fundraiser at the Prospect Hill Market (located at 15456 NC HWY 86 South in Prospect Hill) on Saturday, October 30. “We will be collecting donations at Warren’s Store (next to the post office on Main Street) from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. AND from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.”