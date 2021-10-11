CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prospect Hill, NC

Protect Caswell to hold huge yard sale to raise money

caswellmessenger.com
 4 days ago

COMING OCTOBER 30 - SAVE THE DATE! - HUGE COMMUNITY YARD SALE. The “Protect Caswell” local chapter of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League is sponsoring a community yard sale fundraiser at the Prospect Hill Market (located at 15456 NC HWY 86 South in Prospect Hill) on Saturday, October 30. “We will be collecting donations at Warren’s Store (next to the post office on Main Street) from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. AND from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.”

www.caswellmessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect Hill, NC
County
Caswell County, NC
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cash Warren
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy