Portland, Ore – Southwest Airlines has canceled four flights out of Portland this morning. They are flights to Oakland, Denver, Chicago and Phoenix. The airline still lists other flights as ready to go on time out of PDX. This follows the airlines canceling more than two thousand flights across the country over the weekend. The world’s largest low cost airline cancelled three of every ten flights scheduled Sunday. And the disruptions continue today, with about one out of every ten of its flights cancelled. Southwest is blaming air traffic control problems, limited staffing, and bad weather.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO