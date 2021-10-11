CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Roundup 10/11: No series end over the weekend

By Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re catching up on the whole weekend here, starting with the NLDS games played Saturday. The Braves were not able to get off on the foot they were hoping to start this series on Friday, dropping the opener to give Milwaukee the early 1-0 series lead. The first one was a pitchers duel, with Corbin Burnes out-dueling Charlie Morton. The second one also featured great pitching, but it was Atlanta’s starter who would shine brightest. Max Friend got the ball for the Braves, and tossed six scoreless innings, only allowing a double and two singles while striking out nine.

