3 Fashion-Forward Pieces You Need This Fall

We are getting nostalgic with our hair this season. We all know that Y2K fashion is back with avengence, if it’s not matching co-ords which channel your inner Cher from Clueless, it’s the Juicy Couture tracksuits that are perfect for lounging. However the trend does not just stop at clothes, hairstyles were huge in the early 2000s and there were some really interesting looks from spiky buns, to claw clip dos to hair crimping. You name it and Y2K had it and now they are back in fashion, you can see these hair styles on fashion icons like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. I have picked 5 of my favourite Y2K hair styles you can recreate from your home. No complicated tutorial required, just a step by step guide on how you can get these looks hot off the runway.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO