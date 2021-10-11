3 Fashion-Forward Pieces You Need This Fall
Known for her fresh and modern styles, Cynthia Kelley is a Nashville-based personal stylist who provides custom expert advice to clients throughout the Southeast. Last month, I attended New York Fashion Week (NYFW) and was so invigorated by the excitement and energy in the city. Things feel very new and fresh and full of possibility! September NYFW showcases the new lines for Spring and Summer 2022 and then has a show for fashion buyers to order for the upcoming seasons. I was eager to attend shows of new and emerging designers as well as established brands and their visions for 2022. We will cover that a little later! For now, the focus is on fall.styleblueprint.com
