Congressman Helps Evacuate Alaskans from Afghanistan

Congressman Don Young and Staff Helped Successfully Evacuate Alaska Native Corporation Employees from Afghanistan. Today, the Office of Alaska Congressman Don Young can announce that following efforts by Congressman Young and his staff, employees of Goldbelt Incorporated, an Alaska Native Corporation, along with other Americans, and Afghan allies, were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan and touched down in Qatar. Amid deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan, Congressman Young worked with officials at the State Department, the White House, the Department of Defense, and with private organizations to secure the safe passage of these American citizens.