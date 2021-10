The Ohio Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 variant dashboard that shows the prevalence of the different variants in Ohio cases. The most recent collection date for the two-week period ending on Sept. 11 showed about 74 percent of the cases tested were the Delta variant and the other 26 percent were not classified as a variant of concern or interest. The previous UK, or Alpha, variant accounts for less than one percent of Ohio’s cases in the most recent data.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO