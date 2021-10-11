CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Who Recovered From COVID-19 Have Higher Risk of Stroke, Heart Attack a Year Later

By Shawn Radcliffe
Healthline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who recovered from COVID-19 have a higher risk of stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular problems even months later. More than 44 million Americans — and more than 237 million people worldwide — have survived COVID-19. People who survived COVID-19 have a higher risk of stroke, heart attack, heart...

God Loves you and
3d ago

My brother in law caught Covid and had relatively minor symtoms. Three months later, he had a stroke. He survived it with minor vision impairments but he lived and is thriving. Changed his life actually. He dropped over 40 pounds and is eating healthy for the first time in his life. You could say that Covid actually saved his life, which is sort of a contradiction

Lolo Chichi
3d ago

the jab is causing thousands of deaths. how iscis safe and effective? it offers zero immunity. is not safe. there is zero liability.

Don128
3d ago

I had the so called Covid Flu/Pneumonia. Wasn't fun but was like having the hard case of flu. My oxygen saturation is now 97%. Two weeks ago I had chest x-rays and my lungs are clear. I took no shots. Ill trust natural immunity and not the vaccine that really isn't a vaccine.

