CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ETERNALS launches new character posters, featurette in celebration of ticket sales beginning

By Joey Inigo
mouseinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the November 5 debut just on the horizon, Marvel Studios is amping up the hype for ETERNALS which started selling tickets today. In celebration of the new film, a new behind-the-scenes featurette and character posters have been released. Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes...

mouseinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Character Poster Highlights The Guardians Of The Multiverse; New "Finale" Promo Released

With an Ultron powered by the Infinity Stones tearing his way through the Multiverse, The Watcher chose to break his oath in the season finale of What If...? by bringing together a group of heroes (and the odd villain). The "Guardians of the Multiverse" was made up of Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme, Star-Lord, Party Thor, Black Widow, Killmonger, and Gamora.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Eternals Tickets are Now Available Online

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. In less than a month, another superhero blockbuster movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, will be gracing the screens and it will definitely be a box office hit with the trend set by the previously released Shang-Chi. Great news for those who are excited to secure a slot in theaters is that tickets are now available online and you can now buy one!
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Teases Family Dynamic In ‘Eternals’ Featurette

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has teased the dysfunctional family dynamic in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Eternals is set to debut later next month after a series of delays. The latest film from Marvel Studios transports audiences to both the beginning of the Earth, its earliest civilizations, and shows audiences the events after Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals features an all-star cast of heavyweights who star as the Eternals, an immortal race of aliens sent to Earth to protect its citizens from Deviants, their nefarious counterparts.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featurette#Ticket Sales#Super Heroes
cinelinx.com

Dive Into the Legacy of The Matrix in New Featurette

Warner Bros. has launched a new video showing off the cast of The Matrix: Resurrections discussing the legacy of the franchise. I’m going to be straight up with you here, there’s not much about Resurrections in this video, aside from seeing the new cast members talking. Regardless, I’m just so damn excited for anything related to the new movie, that it made for a fun watch.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Eternals” Shots Go Long, Tickets On Sale

Tickets have gone on sale for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” film this morning, just over three weeks out from the film’s release. In addition, the film’s director Chloe Zhao recently spoke with Fandango (via Indiewire) about her approach to shooting the movie. As we already knew, she used as little green-screen...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Featurette Says Film Will Redefine MCU, Explore Its Origin

As tickets go on sale, Marvel Studios released a new Eternals featurette on Monday that digs into the film's potential impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The featurette features comments from the film's stars, director Chloé Zhao, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. According to Feige, Eternals will explore the origin of the Marvel Universe and change it forever as it sets the stage for the remainder of the post-Avengers: Endgame Phase 4. Star Salma Hayek also details the split between the Eternals in terms of half of them being thinkers while the others are fighters. The featurette describes the Eternals as both a powerful team of heroes and a dysfunctional family. Marvel previously released the first clip from the movie. You can watch the featurette below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Peacemaker Drops New Poster and Featurette at NYCC 2021

Peacemaker is coming next year and luckily, we're learning a bit more about the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series. A new poster and featurette have just been dropped at New York Comic Con 2021. The Peacemaker poster was released as part of NYCC's promotions and it encourages fans to...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Teases New Details About Mystery Obi-Wan Kenobi Character

We will be seeing Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in Eternals this November but that's not the only major role for the Silicon Valley star in the future. After all, he has been cast in a mysterious role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. But who is Nanjiani playing the Star Wars show and will it be an important role? The Stuber actor has just shared some interesting new details about his character in the new Disney+ series.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Eternals - "In The Beginning" Official Featurette

Join the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Eternals for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film, and learn more about the characters joining the MCU. Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The film's cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Marvel Studios' Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.
MOVIES
gamepolar.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Launch Trailer Delivers Motion and a Main New Character Tease

The discharge of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy remains to be a pair weeks away, however we’ve already acquired a launch trailer for the Eidos-Montreal-developed journey. Many of the trailer focuses on the sport’s motion, all set to a Motley Crue traditional, however the closing moments would be the most attention-grabbing to followers, as they appear to tease Adam Warlock will likely be enjoying a job within the sport. One of many Marvel Universe’s main “cosmic” characters, Adam Warlock may also be appearing in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, as performed by Will Poulter. You’ll be able to take a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer, beneath.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Eternals gets a new TV spot and featurette

With its November release creeping closer, another two TV spots have arrived online for Marvel’s Eternals, along with a ‘In the Beginning’ featurette which includes interviews with director Chloe Zhao, producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and stars Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Angelina Jolie; check them out here…
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy