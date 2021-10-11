NY's new catch-and-release trout season opens Saturday
New York state’s new catch-and-release trout stream season begins Saturday, expanding fishing opportunities in fall’s cooled waterways that hold trout. The catch-and-release trout season is part of DEC’s Statewide Trout Stream Management Plan, developed to improve and modernize management of its trout stream fishing resources. The new season, which runs from Saturday to March 31, requires anglers to use only artificial lures and immediately release trout they catch.www.oleantimesherald.com
