You Can Now Book Passage Aboard A Wes Anderson-Designed Train Car
With numerous resorts, trains, and cruises in their broad portfolio, Belmond is a hospitality service that has been providing vacationers with nothing short of the most decadent architecture in some of the most premier regions throughout the world. The company has recently partnered with a stylistic wizard and known train aficionado in Wes Anderson, as the renowned filmmaker collaborated with them to design his own whimsically affluent rendition of a carriage in their British Pullman train.hiconsumption.com
