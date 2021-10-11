CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

You Can Now Book Passage Aboard A Wes Anderson-Designed Train Car

By Yoni Yardeni
hiconsumption.com
 3 days ago

With numerous resorts, trains, and cruises in their broad portfolio, Belmond is a hospitality service that has been providing vacationers with nothing short of the most decadent architecture in some of the most premier regions throughout the world. The company has recently partnered with a stylistic wizard and known train aficionado in Wes Anderson, as the renowned filmmaker collaborated with them to design his own whimsically affluent rendition of a carriage in their British Pullman train.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

You Can Now Stay In The House From Scream

Spooky season is just around the corner, and if you want to well and truly terrify yourselves, you can now book to stay in the original house from Scream. Located in Tomales, in northern California, the property is preserved from the film's original production a whopping 25 years ago. This...
MOVIES
107.3 KFFM

Every Wes Anderson Film, Ranked From Worst To Best

With Wes Anderson’s tenth feature-length film The French Dispatch hitting theaters this October, it’s high time we look back on the director’s illustrious — if not polarizing — career. Even the name “Wes Anderson” elicits a visceral response in moviegoers. Anderson has a distinct visual style like no other, characterized by meticulous symmetry, carefully curated color palettes, and deadpan performances from a recurring roster of actors. For some, his quirkiness can be off putting. Others can’t get enough.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Wes Anderson Puts His Creative Touch On a 1950s Train Carriage

Luxury travel company Belmond called upon renowned filmmaker, Wes Anderson to help reform a 1950s British Pullman train carriage with his classic Art Nouveau style. Known for his fondness of incorporating train compartments within his movie sets any chance he gets, the Texas-born director transformed the carriage into one that can be eligible for cinematic settings. Once upon a time, the British Pullman was used by visiting heads of state as it comes from a line of luxury bespoke carriages from the early 20th-century.
ENTERTAINMENT
AutoExpress

Car books you have to read

Everyone loves a good read. Immersing yourself in a decent book is a great way of passing the time, and over the years there have been some fantastic offerings for petrolheads to get stuck into. But which are the very finest books about motoring and motorsport? Ben Horton, of Hortons...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Dustin Hoffman
Den of Geek

The French Dispatch Review: Wes Anderson’s Love Letter to Journalists

There’s a line early on in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch that will surely make any room full of journalists howl in amusement. Sitting at his desk, and under the typical kind of droll bewilderment we associate with Anderson heroes, Bill Murray’s editor of the film’s eponymous magazine exclaims, “She was told to turn in a few hundred words. This story is 14,000!”
MOVIES
designboom.com

wes anderson revives 1950s train carriage inviting visitors into whimsical film sets

Luxury travel company belmond has teamed up with the american filmmaker wes anderson for its latest project, a revival of a 50s british pullman carriage for cinematic adventures. well-known for his elegant and idiosyncratic aesthetics, and his sympathy to capture train acts within his movie sets, the film director delicately married the historical character of the art deco-inspired carriage with his bold and modern vision.
TRAVEL
worldofreel.com

Wes Anderson's Next Film is Titled ‘Asteroid City'

Bill Murray let it slip that the name of Wes Anderson's next film will be “Asteroid City.” The actor took part in a panel at the London Film Festival when he revealed the title. The highly anticipated film also stars Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston and Jeffrey Wright.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Belmond#British#The Cyprus Carriage#The Grand Budapest Hotel#The Royal Tenenbaums
Wallpaper*

Wes Anderson shapes classic carriage for cinematic journeys

Luxury travel specialist Belmond has revealed its newest project, a collaboration with the American film director Wes Anderson. The result is a restored and renewed carriage in Belmond’s British Pullman train, enhanced and upgraded to create a window into Anderson’s world. The train carriage is a classic cinematic space. Perfectly...
ENTERTAINMENT
Bangor Daily News

Wes Anderson Film Series at Railroad Square Cinema

WATERVILLE — The Maine Film Center announces the launch of a film series called “(some of) The Best of Wes (so far),” featuring films directed by Wes Anderson, in anticipation of his upcoming feature release, “The French Dispatch.” The screenings will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. through Nov. 1. Tickets are available at the Railroad Square Cinema box office or at MaineFilmCenter.org.
WATERVILLE, ME
Collider

Why This Wes Anderson Short Film You Might Have Missed Is Essential to His Filmography

Wes Anderson is one of the most distinguishable auteur directors of the past several decades, the rare filmmaker whose name itself is both a genre and a marketing device that courts a loyal following. Anderson celebrated the twenty-fifth anniversary of his debut feature Bottle Rocket this year, and he’ll again be in the awards conversation with his pro-journalism anthology film The French Dispatch. While it's easy to paint Anderson into a box considering the visual and tonal similarities between all of his work, the stories and perspectives Anderson tells are wildly different among his projects.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

The French Dispatch Is a Delightful Petit Fours of Wes Anderson

What is it about Wes Anderson’s films? They’re stylish, playful, and poignant. They attract big-name stars that mix with relative unknowns who all get to embody quirky and caricatured roles. His visuals are as articulate as his scripts and give movies like The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and The Grand Budapest Hotel their eloquent flavor. Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, is presented as a tantalizing anthology of stories that give you more tediously designed bang for your buck.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ARTnews

The 10 Best Booths at Frieze London: From Boy-Band Personas to Audio-Visual Healing Environments and More

Frieze London, the British capital’s premier art fair, returned in-person on Wednesday after a pandemic-imposed break, and there was an air of excitement as people quaffed champagne and masks seemed to be optional. Many artists were present, some having crossed continents, adding to the sense of celebration. Several galleries reported brisk sales, with museums and private foundations snapping up Stephen Friedman’s entire solo booth dedicated to Deborah Roberts at prices between $125,000–$150,000 and blue-chip galleries Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, White Cube, Thaddaeus Ropac, and others also placing top-tier works with collectors and museums. While blue-chip galleries were out in force,...
LIFESTYLE
hiconsumption.com

The Ultimate Guide to James Bond’s Motorcycles

Ever since first hitting the silver screen in 1963, James Bond has enamored fans with death-defying actions, supermodel dates, clever gadgets, and an array of elite vehicles. And while the international super-spy might be most famously and closely associated with the cars he drives, 007 has also swung his leg over a significant number of motorcycles throughout the more than half-century that the Bond franchise has existed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Wes Anderson's Next Movie Title Reportedly Revealed by Bill Murray

Bill Murray has reportedly revealed the title for director Wes Anderson’s next film, per Screen Daily. The new feature is titled Asteroid City, and will involve “the usual cast of characters,” Murray said. He also teased more details about the film at Sunday’s BFI London Film Festival screening of their most recent creative collaboration, The French Dispatch.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

All aboard Matrix Island! You can now stay on the biggest houseboat in London

The chance to review London's biggest houseboat is one you can't turn down. Matrix Island, a 130-foot long barge moored in the trendy area of St Katharine Docks, Wapping, boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and is said to have the largest mooring space in the capital - not to mention its own sauna!
U.K.
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
hiconsumption.com

Behold the Cast of Cars from the New ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Flick

Approximately three-years after the debut of the last live action Transformers movie installment — 2018’s Bumblebee — Paramount has started to reveal info on the next addition to the series, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie centers around a storyline inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars animated series and will be produced by Michael Bay, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and directed by Steven Caple Jr. — the latter of whom has just given us a sneak peak at the transforming vehicles that will star in the upcoming flick.
MOVIES
hiconsumption.com

Style Guide: Moonage Daydream

The moon has served as a source of inspiration and fascination for as long as humans have existed, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon (or, you know, ever). Earth’s lone natural satellite has been evoked in countless poems, songs, films, and works of literature, and now we’re using it as a base for a stylish ensemble that will have you ready to tackle your day. So, how does one build a lunar-inspired outfit without leaning into sci-fi or kitsch? Allow us to show you.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy