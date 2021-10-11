Henderson Avenue restaurant, retail buildings now for sale

With an asking price of $1 and promise of removal, the historic building will be sold or demolishedThe Carus White Building is officially up for sale. On October 11, the Canby School Board authorized the school district to advertise for the sale of the Carus White Building, located on the property of Carus Elementary School, 14412 S. Carus Road in Oregon City. With the board's approval, the district will list the building for sale with an asking price of $1 and a requirement that the buyer relocate the building. Sale signs go up this month. If the building remains...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO