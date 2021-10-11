CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson Avenue restaurant, retail buildings now for sale

By Renee Umsted
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole swath of entertainment spaces along Henderson Avenue is now for sale. Jones Lang LaSalle is marketing the buildings, which include about 124,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, the Dallas Morning News reported. Also included in the sale is about 4 acres of undeveloped blocks. The properties have been owned by Los Angeles-based CIM Group and its partner, Open Realty Advisors, since 2012.

