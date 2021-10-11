CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Auction Block: 1985 Toyota SR5 ‘Back to the Future’ Pickup Truck

By Johnny Brayson
hiconsumption.com
 3 days ago

While the Flux Capacitor-enabled DeLorean time machine gets the most attention by far when it comes to Back to the Future vehicles, it’s not the only drool-worthy ride from the 1985 film. There’s also Marty McFly’s tricked-out Toyota Xtra Cab SR5 pickup truck. The unassuming high schooler lands his dream truck at the end of the film thanks to his altering of the timeline, and now you can own the same truck too — or, at least, a well-done facsimile.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

For Nearly $100,000, You Can Own The Cadillac Of Chevy Pickup Trucks

Cadillac might have unveiled the Escalade EXT nearly two decades ago, but it was discontinued in 2013 due to slow sales and the brand hasn’t built a pickup truck since. However, instead of picking up a used EXT, the owner of this 2004 Chevrolet Silverado decided to build a Cadillac pickup of their own.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Forgotten Farm Tools: Studebaker Once Made Pickup Trucks

For how popular pickup trucks are, especially vintage ones, some of their early histories are often forgotten. That’s somewhat understandable, given that some of the companies that made these now-classic trucks no longer exist. But while they didn’t have the F-Series’ staying power, these lesser-known trucks are still interesting in their own ways. For example, despite what Ford claims, the Reo Speedwagon was the first real production pickup. And back in the day, Studebaker offered a whole line of pickup trucks.
CARS
wxxv25.com

Vicari Auto Auction back with more cars on the block

The Vicari Auto Auction was back for day two and new cars are up on the auction block. Some of these cars are bought in top shape. However, some are purchased as projects to be fixed up in ways the new owners like. One of these projects is a 1952...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Yota#Toyota Sr5#Back To The Future#Japanese#Hilux#Kc#Sr5#Nike#Gray S Sports Almanac#Mecum#Chattanooga 2021
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Pickup Trucks Dominating the Best-Selling Cars of 2021

Some of the best-selling cars right now are pickup trucks. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how popular SUVs and pickup trucks are. Keeping tabs on the best-selling cars can help you stay up-to-date on which cars are considered safe, reliable, and stylish. Of course, sometimes pickup trucks sell well just because people like them, so it’s important to do your own research. Still, the fact that these pickup trucks dominate the list of best-selling cars of 2021 (so far) says a lot about how much they have to offer.
BUYING CARS
hiconsumption.com

Zillers Motorcycles Is Making Just 13 Units Of Its Futuristic BMW R18 Power Cruiser

Lauded for its sci-fi-inspired designs and factory-grade fit and finish, Zillers Motorcycles is one of the world’s most respected custom moto outfits. In 2018, Zillers took the ultra-coveted first place spot at the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building, becoming the first-ever Russian shop to be crowned AMD champ. So when Florida-based bolt-on kit specialist NMoto Studio needed to find a shop to partner with to create new designs, Zillers was an obvious choice. And after previously unveiling several NMoto x Zillers BMW kits back in August, the two firms have once again joined forces to churn out another wildly transformative kit for one of the Bavarian brand’s bikes: the massive R18 cruiser.
CARS
The Atlantic

Rivian Wants to Be the Apple of Electric Pickup Trucks

This is an excerpt from The Atlantic’s climate newsletter, The Weekly Planet. Subscribe today. Many fights about climate policy have been raging, basically unbroken, for the past 40 years. But something that sets this moment apart is that a subset of people who care about climate change, and who have founded companies to fight it, is becoming extremely wealthy.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Ars Technica

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a cheap, cheerful, DIY-friendly pickup truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—If you have ever bemoaned the increasing size and cost of a new pickup truck—and Ars' comment threads are bursting with such like-minded individuals—then today's truck might pique your interest. The new Ford Maverick comes with a highly efficient hybrid powertrain capable of more than 40 mpg (5.9 L/100 km), a simple but stylish interior with a can-do attitude, and a starting price of just $19,995.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1995 Toyota T100, a Truck of a Different Era

Trucks were simpler when today’s Rare Ride was new. No giant grilles, no Ranch Platinum 1764 Embroidery Edition, and no ridiculous styling (I see you, Tundra.) The T100 was a reliable essence of truck, even if it wasn’t what the American market wanted. Until the T100 came along, Toyota offered...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Are Toyota Trucks and SUVs Selling So Quickly?

It’s a tough time to buy a pickup truck or SUV right now. Never mind the fact that the microchip shortage and production delays have the automotive world upside down. SUVs and pickup trucks have never been more popular. And if you want a Toyota pickup truck or SUV, you’d better act quickly. Half of the top twenty fastest-selling cars right now are Toyotas, and eight of those are pickup trucks and SUVs. What’s going on?
BUYING CARS
motoringresearch.com

Huge Ram 3500 pickup truck to be built Down Under

Ram Trucks Australia has announced details of the enormous 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie pickup. It is the latest right-hand-drive truck to be offered in the country, and is fully designed and homologated for Australian customers. More than 50,000 hours were spent developing the Australian version of the Ram 3500. This...
WORLD
hiconsumption.com

Auction Block: 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio

The Lamborghini Countach is having a moment. Long regarded as one of the most significant supercars ever built, the Countach is receiving even more attention of late due to 2021 marking 50 years since the first Countach prototype made its debut. Lamborghini themselves have heavily contributed to this resurgent interest by releasing a modern version of the car and by recreating the original prototype, but our favorite Countach variant remains the first production model, the LP400 “Perioscopio.” And an absolutely stunning example is heading to auction next month.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup Goes Big

The Toyota Tundra is old. How old? It's so old, when it was introduced, the Dead Sea was just getting sick. It's so old, if you park one outside an antiques store, people will try to buy it. It's so old, it was introduced in 2007. Which is, uh, 14 years ago. The fact that Toyota still sells more than 100,000 Tundras a year is a testament to the effort it expended on that mid-2000s redesign—a 381-hp V-8 was killer then and still relevant now. But it's (long past) time for an update, and so the 2022 Tundra gets a thorough overhaul that sets Toyota up for another long production run. Maybe not 14 years this time, though.
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck: First Drive Video Roundup

Typically, as new EVs come to market, they receive plenty of positive reviews. This is because electric cars, SUVs, and now pickup trucks are proving to be much better than gas-powered vehicles in nearly every way. That said, we don't know if we've ever seen a more positive launch than...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy