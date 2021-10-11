Auction Block: 1985 Toyota SR5 ‘Back to the Future’ Pickup Truck
While the Flux Capacitor-enabled DeLorean time machine gets the most attention by far when it comes to Back to the Future vehicles, it’s not the only drool-worthy ride from the 1985 film. There’s also Marty McFly’s tricked-out Toyota Xtra Cab SR5 pickup truck. The unassuming high schooler lands his dream truck at the end of the film thanks to his altering of the timeline, and now you can own the same truck too — or, at least, a well-done facsimile.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0