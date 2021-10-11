CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

If you don't think Clemson is a Top 25 team, you're an idiot

Our defense did this while the offense went 3 and out the majority of series. If we were barely winning games 38-34, then you'd be singing a different tune. The defense has been absolutely elite given how awful the offense is. Arguably the best defense in the nation so far. Now, with injuries, projecting forward, the defense may take a hit. But to this point, we are absolutely a top 25 team due to the performance of the defense alone.

