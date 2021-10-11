CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bad Art Friend and Covering Urban Meyer

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan and David break down Robert Kolker’s story “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?” and weigh in on the moral arguments posed by the story (6:48). Later, they discuss how the media covered the Urban Meyer video (38:55) and answer more Listener Mail. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

www.theringer.com

Related
flyernews.com

OPINION: Urban Meyer video is a bad image

Assistant Sports Editor Taylor Robertson responds to the viral video of NFL coach Urban Meyer. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. Urban Meyer is receiving backlash on social media due to videos of him partying after the Jacksonville Jaguars fourth straight loss of the season to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday went viral.
NFL
psychologytoday.com

Bad Art Friend: Discontent With Parasociality

The recent New York Times Magazine article “Who is the Bad Art Friend?” has been burning up my Twitter timeline. It is a gripping, true-life account of relationships gone bad. To sum up a very complex story, Dawn Dorland, a white writer, donated a kidney to an unrelated donor in a donor chain—undoubtedly a very altruistic act. She was involved in a Boston writers' group, and later invited members of that group to a private Facebook group. She posted about her act, encouraged others to consider becoming donors, and apparently wanted—perhaps a bit too intensely—to be validated for her efforts. Crickets. She emailed a prominent writer and erstwhile leader in the group, Sonya Larson (a multiracial Asian American), to ask her why she hadn’t noted or reacted to her post. She got a less-than-satisfying reply, and then it all kicked up many, many notches. It turns out that Larson’s silence and avoidance was a cover for a caustic writers’ group chat involving Dorland, and the fact that Larson was “inspired” by Dorland’s life to write a story about an Asian American woman beset by a woman with a White Savior complex. Dorland felt exploited, and likely, shamed, bullied, and scapegoated. Dorland went on quite a trip of finding some kind of justice, as she defined it, in this mess. (Please note I am summarizing a very long and complicated story, and perhaps eliding important details.)
VISUAL ART
Vanity Fair

Why Facebook May Be the True “Bad Art Friend”

To delve into this week’s viral piece of long form, Robert Kolker’s New York Times Magazine feature “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” beyond the broad strokes—the woman who donated a kidney, the acquaintance who wrote a short story about the act, and the complicated legal battle that ensued—may deny readers the opportunity to use it as a mirror to examine their own sense of morality. But in a single day, it became omnipresent enough as a cautionary tale, fodder for jokes, and a procrastination tool; anyone who has made it this far has probably already come up with a schema for understanding its very real characters and their somewhat baffling motivations.
INTERNET
The New Yorker

The Short Story at the Center of the “Bad Art Friend” Saga

“Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” a nearly ten-thousand-word feature by Robert Kolker in this week’s New York Times Magazine, describes the escalation of a feud between two writers, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson. If you use the Internet more than occasionally, you have probably spent recent days locked feverishly in the discourse that the piece has inspired. For everyone else, here’s a quick primer. In 2015, Dorland decided to donate her kidney (the gift was nondirected, so it had no specified recipient) and created a private Facebook group to update well-wishers on her progress. The group included Larson, along with several other writers Dorland had met at GrubStreet, a Boston writers’ center. A month later, noticing that Larson hadn’t acknowledged her decision or otherwise participated in the Facebook group, Dorland sent her a message, initiating a short correspondence. A year or so after that, Dorland was taken aback to learn, from a third party, that Larson had written a short story about a kidney donation. What’s more, Larson had pulled lines from a letter Dorland had shared, on Facebook, in which she addresses the unknown recipient of her kidney. Dorland claimed plagiarism; Larson made revisions. The ensuing drama, replete with lawsuits and subpoenaed group-text messages, is a fascinatingly tangled version of an old story about the ethics of artistic appropriation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
MSNBC

The 'Bad Art Friend' group chat drama is too real

“Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” the viral New York Times Magazine piece that charts the increasingly messy interpersonal and legal battle between two writer “friends” (frenemies?), has sparked myriad conversations, debates and (hopefully) a little soul-searching. The topic of one of those debates is the group text. And for...
INTERNET
The Ringer

How to be a Music Critic With The New Yorker’s Kelefa Sanneh

Bryan and David break down the recent NFL/NBA Insider controversy and touch on recent news involving Adam Schefter sharing an unpublished story with a source (0:40). Later, Bryan is joined by music critic Kelefa Sanneh to discuss how he got his start, what it’s like discovering and writing music criticism for a new genre, and what we can learn from subgenres in his new book, Major Labels (19:06).
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

What ‘Bad Art Friend’ and the Facebook whistleblower say about our ‘connected’ lives

On Oct. 5, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen gave the Senate damning testimony about her former employer, and the New York Times Magazine published a nearly 10,000-word piece by Robert Kolker about two feuding writers and an organ donation. Both events went viral. And both painted an unflattering picture of how the social media giant is affecting our everyday lives.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
Daily Free Press

EDITORIAL: Harry Styles, Bad Art Friend, and fiction

The New York Times Magazine piece “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?” has gained a lot of traction in recent weeks. The piece recounts a long legal battle between Boston-area writers Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson. The gist of it is as follows: Dorland donated her kidney and created a...
BOSTON, MA
96krock.com

Urban Meyer’s Pumphouse

We are back from vacation and everyone thought the worst has happened. A woman transports a couch in her Mini Cooper in Estero. Stan’s Mini Match Game. The Wayback Machine. And more…
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

New York Times ‘bad art friend’ story sparks viral debate on social media

A story in The New York Times titled: “Who Is The Bad Art Friend?” has social media divided, with people on both sides of the debate sharing their support for each of the article’s protagonists.The story, published on Tuesday, tells the saga of two writer acquaintances, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson, who became embroiled in a legal battle after Larson failed to acknowledge Dorland’s kidney donation – only to later use the gesture as inspiration for a short story.In the lengthy article, Dorland recalled how she’d written about her choice to donate a kidney to a stranger, and penned a...
VISUAL ART
