Bismarck, ND

Find Out How To Get a Discounted Sober Ride in BisMan Halloween Weekend

 3 days ago
When you are preparing to party on Halloween, do not forget to plan to have a sober ride. Halloween is just under three weeks away, and you are probably getting excited to costume-up and do the drunken "Monster Mash" all night long. But have you thought about what you will do for a ride after a wild party night? If you do not have an established designated driver, North Dakota Department of Transportation with Vision Zero ND are encouraging party-goers to get a lift with Lyft.

