Kenilworth, NJ

Merck, Ridgeback Submit EUA Authorization Application for Oral COVID-19 Drug

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenilworth-based Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today have submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral medicine, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Both Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are also actively working with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months.

