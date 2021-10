SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department sent 35 units to extinguish a blaze at a tire shop on the city's west side Sunday night. Fire Chief Charles Hood said there was a two-alarm fire at Terrazas Tire Shop on N Zarzamora St. that briefly spread to two vacant buildings. He said there was nobody inside at the time, but one firefighter was hit in the eye with an ember. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO